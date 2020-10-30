Ethic Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,415 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,123.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

KMI opened at $12.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.