Ethic Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,958 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,501 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.75. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.