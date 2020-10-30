Ethic Inc. Raises Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.22.

ROK opened at $235.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $251.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,850.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,683. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

