Ethic Inc. Raises Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,037 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6,428.1% in the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 4,714,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642,698 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,884,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,547,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,887,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,573,000 after acquiring an additional 417,388 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2,663.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 371,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

