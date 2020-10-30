Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 43.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eaton by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,595 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Eaton by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,278,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,380 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,924,000 after buying an additional 720,660 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Eaton by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,162,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after buying an additional 584,587 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Insiders sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.12.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $104.22 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $111.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average is $92.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

