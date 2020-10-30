Ethic Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $95.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

