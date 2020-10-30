Ethic Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,425.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE BBY opened at $112.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.63. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $639,116.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.