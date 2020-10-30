Ethic Inc. Sells 661 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ethic Inc. lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

NYSE ED opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.14.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.