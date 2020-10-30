Ethic Inc. Sells 787 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ethic Inc. lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 101.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Diageo by 4.6% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Diageo by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $130.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $171.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.20.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.45%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

