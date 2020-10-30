Ethic Inc. Sells 870 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ethic Inc. cut its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SJM shares. Guggenheim upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.73.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $111.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.44.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

