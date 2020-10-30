Ethic Inc. Sells 872 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ethic Inc. cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 9,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $2,025,948.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,576,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 9,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total value of $2,005,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,857,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,886. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.60.

NYSE:PH opened at $207.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $228.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

