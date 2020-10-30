Ethic Inc. Takes $256,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $2,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $4,588,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,700 shares of company stock worth $35,483,001. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $113.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $119.77.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

