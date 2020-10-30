Ethic Inc. Takes $258,000 Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Okta by 76.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Okta by 110.7% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.31, for a total value of $415,046.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,692.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total value of $223,200.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,679 shares of company stock worth $78,668,487 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $218.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.92 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $251.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Okta from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

