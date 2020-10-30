Ethic Inc. Takes Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.65.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

WTRG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

