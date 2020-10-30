Ethic Inc. Takes Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,058.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 37.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 41.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKM stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

