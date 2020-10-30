Ethic Inc. Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038,308 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $82,733,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in Ventas by 137.6% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,690,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,909,000 after acquiring an additional 979,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 45.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,199,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,548,000 after acquiring an additional 692,067 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ventas by 80.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,554,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,810,000 after acquiring an additional 690,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Argus cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of VTR opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $65.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

