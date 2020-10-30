Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.58.

Shares of ASO opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

