Exane BNP Paribas Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $130.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SAP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.77.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $108.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.58. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. SAP’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in SAP by 1.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in SAP by 3.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SAP by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in SAP by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in SAP by 72.8% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

