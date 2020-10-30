Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stake Trimmed by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 47.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,772 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 19,663 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Expedia Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Expedia Group by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,893 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $138.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

