Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:FCACU) Quiet Period Will Expire on November 2nd

Falcon Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FCACU) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 2nd. Falcon Capital Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCACU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Falcon Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCACU. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $6,174,000.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

