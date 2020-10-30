Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

FLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $1.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 14.06%. Research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 67.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 23,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

