Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

NYSE:FPI opened at $6.42 on Monday. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $190.01 million, a P/E ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 5,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $34,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,455,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,140,108.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $129,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Farmland Partners by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 98.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 46.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Farmland Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 156,500 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

