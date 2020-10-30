Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,395,000 after acquiring an additional 620,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,298,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,810,000 after buying an additional 358,433 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,744,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,948,000 after buying an additional 151,770 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,517,000 after buying an additional 55,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,837,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,306,000 after buying an additional 182,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 2,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 and have sold 31,750 shares worth $1,520,393. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

