Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a sell rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.67.

FSLY stock opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.31.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 24,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $1,890,247.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 282,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,887,518.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $6,860,330.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,143.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,200,402 shares of company stock valued at $188,493,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,254,000 after buying an additional 4,148,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fastly by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after buying an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,541,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after buying an additional 1,051,916 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,906,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,425,000 after buying an additional 625,708 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

