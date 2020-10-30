Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 193.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.85.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $125.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,562.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

