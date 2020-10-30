Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.85.

NYSE FIS opened at $125.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.65. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,562.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

