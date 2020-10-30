Financial Review: KB Home (NYSE:KBH) and Harbor Custom Development (NYSE:HCDI)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) and Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares KB Home and Harbor Custom Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Home 6.89% 12.68% 6.18% Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A

This table compares KB Home and Harbor Custom Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Home $4.55 billion 0.66 $268.77 million $2.85 11.65 Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KB Home has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Custom Development.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of KB Home shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of KB Home shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KB Home and Harbor Custom Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Home 2 6 5 2 2.47 Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

KB Home presently has a consensus target price of $40.40, suggesting a potential upside of 21.69%. Given KB Home’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe KB Home is more favorable than Harbor Custom Development.

Summary

KB Home beats Harbor Custom Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It also offers financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, Washington.

