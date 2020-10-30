Financial Review: VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) and PG&E (NASDAQ:PCG)

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) and VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.9% of PG&E shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of VivoPower International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PG&E shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

PG&E has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VivoPower International has a beta of 4.97, meaning that its share price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PG&E and VivoPower International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PG&E 0 6 7 0 2.54 VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A

PG&E currently has a consensus target price of $14.05, suggesting a potential upside of 44.20%. Given PG&E’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PG&E is more favorable than VivoPower International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PG&E and VivoPower International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PG&E $17.13 billion 1.10 -$7.64 billion $3.93 2.48 VivoPower International $48.70 million 1.75 -$5.10 million N/A N/A

VivoPower International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PG&E.

Profitability

This table compares PG&E and VivoPower International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PG&E -37.92% 34.60% 2.26% VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PG&E beats VivoPower International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources. As of December 31, 2019, the company owns and operates approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines, 33 electric transmission substations, approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 68 transmission switching substations, and 760 distribution substations; and natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consisting of approximately 43,300 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,300 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. On January 29, 2019, PG&E Corporation filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

