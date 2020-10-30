Financial Survey: Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) versus Hollund Industrial Marine (NASDAQ:HIMR)

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) and Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Sonos alerts:

66.5% of Sonos shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Sonos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Hollund Industrial Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sonos and Hollund Industrial Marine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonos $1.26 billion 1.34 -$4.77 million ($0.05) -305.40 Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hollund Industrial Marine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonos.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sonos and Hollund Industrial Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonos 1 3 3 0 2.29 Hollund Industrial Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonos presently has a consensus price target of $16.07, indicating a potential upside of 5.25%.

Profitability

This table compares Sonos and Hollund Industrial Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonos -5.32% -12.52% -5.18% Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sonos has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hollund Industrial Marine has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Hollund Industrial Marine

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc., a development stage company, provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for the underwater forest management. The company's integrated project development services comprise resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales. It also provides Tiger-Lynk machine system, a robot manipulator for heavy construction and repair, forest recovery, mining, flood emergency response, diver assistance, cutting, drilling, grappling, welding, dredging, raking, heavy transport, and other remote services. The company was formerly known as Hollund Industrial, Inc. and changed its name to Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. in July 2008. Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. is headquartered in Blaine, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.