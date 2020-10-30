First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FFWM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Foundation from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Shares of FFWM opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $647.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.49.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Foundation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.