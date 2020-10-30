First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Up 113.2% in October

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,900 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the September 30th total of 156,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $34.04 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,793,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,432 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 191.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 85,549 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.