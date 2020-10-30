FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. Evercore ISI lowered FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays cut FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $368,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 38.2% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 20,849 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

