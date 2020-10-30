FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 42.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLT opened at $219.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.95 and its 200-day moving average is $244.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. 140166 reduced their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

