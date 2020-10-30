FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in FLIR Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,775,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,175,000 after buying an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,603,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $186,747,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,745 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 24.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,386,000 after purchasing an additional 441,757 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,215,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,902,000 after purchasing an additional 220,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLIR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

