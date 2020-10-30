Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Formula One Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Formula One Group stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.33. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. Equities analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.