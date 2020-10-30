Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fortive were worth $15,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Fortive by 76.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 22.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Fortive by 25.5% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,985,326.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,819,262 shares of company stock valued at $624,410,172 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

