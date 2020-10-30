FREE Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,762.00 (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One FREE Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store. In the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. FREE Coin has a market capitalization of $877,765.89 and approximately $11,762.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00082234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00211054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00030403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.77 or 0.01208973 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003549 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000573 BTC.

About FREE Coin

FREE Coin’s launch date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,998,999,997,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,699,190,592,625 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . FREE Coin’s official website is www.FREEcoin.technology

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

