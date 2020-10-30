Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) PT Set at €84.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FME has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.48 ($99.39).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) alerts:

ETR FME opened at €66.20 ($77.88) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €71.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €72.79. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1 year high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.