Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €87.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FME. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.48 ($99.39).

ETR FME opened at €66.20 ($77.88) on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1-year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

