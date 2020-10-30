Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €95.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €84.48 ($99.39).

Shares of FME stock opened at €66.20 ($77.88) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.53. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a fifty-two week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €72.79.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

