FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (CVE:FTI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.18. FTI Foodtech International shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and a PE ratio of 97.50.

Get FTI Foodtech International alerts:

In other FTI Foodtech International news, Director Gary Hullah sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,460.

FTI Foodtech International Inc provides Safe Cash blockchain technology to develop application for barter and food industries. It engages in the FLASH coin crypto currency business. The company also offers goods on barter exchanges, such as Trade Business Exchange, The Certificate Club, and Barter Central Ontario for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Foodtech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Foodtech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.