Fulcrum Equity Management Buys New Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Square by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 12.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 2.3% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 10.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,899,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $29,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,858,216.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 689,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,143,728. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $169.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 273.97 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $193.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Compass Point upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Square from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Square from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

