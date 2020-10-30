Fulcrum Equity Management Cuts Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,583,000 after purchasing an additional 590,034 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 321.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 201,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,011,000 after purchasing an additional 153,800 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Shares of DLR opened at $148.72 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.05 and a 200-day moving average of $147.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

