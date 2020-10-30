Fulcrum Equity Management Cuts Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 47.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $350,350.00. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

MPW stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

