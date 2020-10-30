Fulcrum Equity Management Has $261,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average of $74.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.