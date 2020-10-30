Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $288,000 in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 89,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.11. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $33.90.

