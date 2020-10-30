Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $293,000 in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,038,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,228,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 859.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 116,462 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 1,444.1% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 96,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 67,733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PLW opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40. Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

