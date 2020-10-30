Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New Investment in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,631,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

NASDAQ:PEZ opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $69.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

