Fulcrum Equity Management Reduces Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.36. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.75.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.