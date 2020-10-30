Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 1,552 Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS)

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEHS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEHS stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18.

